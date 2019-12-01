Photo: Ronaldo sends message to Juve fans following Sassuolo draw

"Not the result we wanted but we will keep working hard to achieve our goals," he wrote. Of course, the Bianconeri are upset with the outcome of the game, as Inter later took over the lead of Serie A. Furthermore, the performance was far from good, and the ideas of Sarri are still somewhat lacking.

Following the disappointing 2-2 draw against Sassuolo, which subsequently knocked Juventus down a position in the standings, Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to the fans on Instagram. The Portuguese star was one of the players that didn't do well at all, failing to impress.