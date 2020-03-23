Photo: Ronaldo spends quarantine in the gym amid Coronavirus outbreak

Her training is rigorous and punctual, as her sister Katia Aveiro points out, who published a message on her Instagram profile, accompanied by a photo of her brother in a home gym: "We continue with the fight, at home, in the family, and keeping body and mind active".



Cristiano Ronaldo is spending this period of quarantine in Madeira, Portugal, together with his family. As usual, the Juventus star dedicates his body and soul to training and preparation, although there is no certainty on when we will be able to see him play again.