Photo: Serie A unveil controversial anti-racism campaign with monkey paintings

Serie A have done it again. Following the deep issues with racism in Italy and especially in football, the league unveiled its "No to racism" campaign earlier today. However, it perhaps didn't get the response that they expected, and rightfully so.

The league hired Simone Fugazzotto, who portrays monkeys in all of his paintings, to do the artwork for their campaign. Obviously, you can already tell where things went horribly wrong.

The three paintings were added as a part of their campaign today, although the paintings were revealed in May for the Coppa Italia. Lega Serie A's CEO stated that: "Simone's paintings fully reflect these values (positivity, fair play and tolerance) ​​and will remain on show in our headquarters".