Photo: Smalling's message to Lukaku on Twitter

07 December at 17:20
Following the 'Black Friday' controversy, Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling have both received a lot of support from the football world. Yesterday night, the two met on the pitch in the clash between Inter and Roma.
 
Afterwards, they were seen hugging and catching up, having known each other since their time at Man Utd together. On his official Twitter page, Smalling published a photo of the two the on the pitch, accompanying it with 'My brother'. Take a look at the photo below.

