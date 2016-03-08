Photo: Social media reacts to Napoli-Barca with hilarious photoshop of Manolas

Of course, a very tough game for Gennaro Gattuso's side, who are in a very poor run of form. It didn't take long for social media to react to the matter, and especially one photo was hilarious: Manolas celebrating his goal against Barcelona for Roma, but with a Napoli shirt on.

The Greek defender, now at Napoli, will be hoping to recreate the performance he had that night, as Roma turned around a 4-1 aggregate score by winning 3-0 at home. Take a look at the photo below.

Earlier today, the Champions League draw for the Round of 16 took place. Although Atalanta and Juventus got a bit fortunate, drawing Valencia and Lyon respectively, Napoli didn't have the same luck. In fact, the Partenopei will face Barcelona.