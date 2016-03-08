Photo: Spurs unveil Mourinho as new manager

20 November at 15:15
English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotstpur have unveiled their new manager Jose Mourinho.

The North-London based club shared a picture of the Portuguese holding the Spurs’s shirt on their official Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

Mourinho has replaced Mauricio Pochettino as the Spurs manager who was sacked last night following the club’s dismal start to the league campaign which left them as low as 14th in the league table with just 14 points from first 12 league matches.

The 56-year-old is famous as a ‘Special One’ and has won league titles in England, Italy and Spain and is also a two-time European champion with Portuguese side FC Porto and Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.