Photo: Spurs unveil Mourinho as new manager
20 November at 15:15English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotstpur have unveiled their new manager Jose Mourinho.
The North-London based club shared a picture of the Portuguese holding the Spurs’s shirt on their official Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.
Mourinho has replaced Mauricio Pochettino as the Spurs manager who was sacked last night following the club’s dismal start to the league campaign which left them as low as 14th in the league table with just 14 points from first 12 league matches.
The 56-year-old is famous as a ‘Special One’ and has won league titles in England, Italy and Spain and is also a two-time European champion with Portuguese side FC Porto and Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan.
Welcome José. #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/0CYU4IXN0E— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 20, 2019
