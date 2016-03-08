Photo: Suso responds to Salvini's criticism on Instagram - 'Manage Italy better'

On his 26th birthday, AC Milan's Spanish winger Suso was celebrated by the club on Instagram. However, one comment wasn't appreciated by the former Liverpool man, specifically the one of Matteo Salvini (leader of Lega party).



The politician wrote: "Best wishes! In the hope that Father Christmas will bring you some speed, determination and desire to play." The Spaniard didn't like it and decided to hit back in style: "Thank you. In the hope that Father Christmas will bring you a little speed, determination and desire to better manage, much better, a country that I love".



As we all know, Suso hasn't had the best of starts to the season. Hopefully, he can pick things up in the coming games, as Milan certainly need his qualities to succeed. Take a look at the photo below.​



