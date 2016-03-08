Photo: Taison criticises Shakhtar for collapsed AC Milan move

03 September at 10:30
During the last day of the mercato, AC Milan were in advanced talks with Shakhtar Donetsk for Taison (via SempreMilan.com). Then, in the end, the Ukranian side decided to block the sale of the Brazilian, just as a deal seemed to be done.
 
The attacking-midfielder was left disappointed, as he revealed on his Instagram story last night. With his message, he seemingly directed his frustration towards his current team for not allowing him to leave: "Congratulations on putting an end to my dream, once again the dream has been cancelled".




 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.