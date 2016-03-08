Photo: Taison criticises Shakhtar for collapsed AC Milan move
During the last day of the mercato, AC Milan were in advanced talks with Shakhtar Donetsk for Taison (via SempreMilan.com). Then, in the end, the Ukranian side decided to block the sale of the Brazilian, just as a deal seemed to be done.
The attacking-midfielder was left disappointed, as he revealed on his Instagram story last night. With his message, he seemingly directed his frustration towards his current team for not allowing him to leave: "Congratulations on putting an end to my dream, once again the dream has been cancelled".
