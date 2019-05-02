...
Photo: Milan at training camp, Maldini goes to Ibiza?

02 May at 21:55

His absence at the training had appeared strange this afternoon, now we know why. While Milan are dealing, injuries and negative results, the strategic development director of the sports area, ex-captain and Rossoneri legend Paolo Maldini is on vacation in Ibiza.
 
Met the greatest left back, Paolo Maldini!!! @paolomaldini @acmilan

It is a very strange situation given what is happening in Milan with the recent bad results and the injuries to Tiemoue Bakayoko and Mattia Caldara.
 
After so many years spent with the dream of becoming a director of his beloved Milan, it is curious that precisely in times of need, when it is essential to stay close for the team’s chaotic run in for the Champions League qualification, Maldini has chosen to go to the beach in Ibiza.
 
See more of Maldini's Instagram below.

