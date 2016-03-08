Photos: AC Milan and Inter unveil concept designs for new stadium
26 September at 12:00During today's presentation, AC Milan and Inter unveiled the two concept designs for the new stadium, designed by Populous and Manica-CMR. Both projects looked very interesting, though it must be said that Populous' design is more unique.
Both stadiums have the option of easily switching between the two clubs, using lights to be able to change the colours with the press of a button. In addition to these, both designs also focus a lot on the area around the stadium, which will be just as important. Take a look below, and check out our gallery for even more.
Il progetto di #Populous per lo stadio di #Inter e #Milan, con museo per San Siro dove ora c'è il dischetto del centrocampo pic.twitter.com/fifY9uT2eT— Daniele Mari (@marifcinter) September 26, 2019
Il progetto Manica-CMR per il nuovo stadio di #Inter e #Milan: il prato di San Siro sarà lasciato intatto sul tetto del nuovo centro commerciale pic.twitter.com/NhujM0ao9Z— Daniele Mari (@marifcinter) September 26, 2019
