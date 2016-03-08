...
Photos: AC Milan and Inter unveil concept designs for new stadium

26 September at 12:00
During today's presentation, AC Milan and Inter unveiled the two concept designs for the new stadium, designed by Populous and Manica-CMR. Both projects looked very interesting, though it must be said that Populous' design is more unique.
 
Both stadiums have the option of easily switching between the two clubs, using lights to be able to change the colours with the press of a button. In addition to these, both designs also focus a lot on the area around the stadium, which will be just as important. Take a look below, and check out our gallery for even more. 

