Photos: AC Milan players arrive for team dinner in city centre
27 November at 21:30After the 1-1 draw against Napoli, and ahead of the clash with Parma, AC Milan decided to have a team dinner in the centre of Milan this evening. One of Sky Italia's reporters was there to capture the moment with a few pictures.
The Rossoneri are in desperate of three points this Sunday, facing Parma away from home. Therefore, perhaps, the club decided to arrange a team dinner to unite the team. Take a look at the photos of some of the player arrivals below.
.@acmilan cena di squadra in centro a Milano. #Pioli il primo ad arrivare, poi Bonaventura e il resto. Reina in taxi. Tutto su @SkySport pic.twitter.com/37UJu3Vvpv— Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) November 27, 2019
