Photos: AC Milan players arrive for team dinner in city centre

27 November at 21:30
After the 1-1 draw against Napoli, and ahead of the clash with Parma, AC Milan decided to have a team dinner in the centre of Milan this evening. One of Sky Italia's reporters was there to capture the moment with a few pictures.
 
The Rossoneri are in desperate of three points this Sunday, facing Parma away from home. Therefore, perhaps, the club decided to arrange a team dinner to unite the team. Take a look at the photos of some of the player arrivals below. 

