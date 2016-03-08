Photos: Barzagli and Chiellini teaching the Juve managers
31 October at 18:45Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini were both present at the course that Juventus are currently carrying out, available to all the managers of the club. The duo took the stage to share their thoughts with the audience.
As you could expect, it was a lesson on the defensive phase of the game. There was a period when the two were unstoppable at the back, and hopefully, the Bianconeri managers learned something from their presentation earlier today.
A lezione di difesa con @andreabarzagli2 e @chiellini!— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) October 31, 2019
Barza e Chiello relatori d'eccezione a Vinovo https://t.co/WZsfWCZgsu pic.twitter.com/rhH4E60nFC
