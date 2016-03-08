Photos: Barzagli and Chiellini teaching the Juve managers

A lezione di difesa con @andreabarzagli2 e @chiellini!



Barza e Chiello relatori d'eccezione a Vinovo https://t.co/WZsfWCZgsu pic.twitter.com/rhH4E60nFC — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) October 31, 2019 As you could expect, it was a lesson on the defensive phase of the game. There was a period when the two were unstoppable at the back, and hopefully, the Bianconeri managers learned something from their presentation earlier today.

Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini were both present at the course that Juventus are currently carrying out, available to all the managers of the club. The duo took the stage to share their thoughts with the audience.