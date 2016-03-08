Photos: Chiesa chooses Milan instead of Inter in revealing Q&A

In recent months, the winger has been heavily linked with both Juventus and Inter. When he grew up, however, it seems he got most of his inspiration from another team, namely AC Milan.

When asked about his favourite player, he replied "R9 [Ronaldo], Kaka, Shevchenko". He was also asked to choose between Inter's triplete side and Shevchenko's Milan side, opting for the latter.

Chiesa might be cold pic.twitter.com/14esIBQLd3 — Ahmed (@Ahmed__Wagih1) April 27, 2020

This evening, Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa decided to answer some questions from the fans via a Q&A on his official Instagram profile. Certainly, we got to see a few interesting answers from the Italian international.