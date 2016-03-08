Photos: Former Milan and Roma man Menez; escorts and drugs in Mexico

09 October at 21:00
Jeremy Menez is once again making the headlines, and not because of his performances on the pitch. The adventure of former AC Milan, PSG and Roma man at Club América, was a total disaster. The French striker left the club this summer, and now some disturbing photos have arrived.

A while back, there were rumours that Menez has spent most of his time in Mexico partying with escorts and drugs. Now, photos have leaked to confirm the rumours, displaying how the striker spent his time off the pitch. Take a look at the photos below.

