Photos: Gattuso rocks full tracksuit in Napoli debut

The Partenopei have had a poor start to the season, hence the decision to sack Ancelotti, and president De Laurentiis is hoping that the arrival of Gattuso can change things. The latter is known for being very disciplined and tough with his players, which might be what they need.

Take a look at the photos from the warm-up below, with Gattuso observing his players closely.

At the time of writing, Gennaro Gattuso's debut as Napoli is just minutes away. Replacing Carlo Ancelotti earlier this week, the former Milan manager has had just a few days to work with the players, hoping to turn things around.