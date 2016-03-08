Photos: Ibrahimovic trains with Hammarby again amid Coronavirus outbreak

In Sweden, the situation isn't as bad as in Italy, thus allowing the teams to continue with training. The start of the season, however, has been postponed until further notice. Ibrahimovic owns 25% of Hammarby and isn't expected to join them as a player in the future.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus emergency, AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in Sweden to spend some time with his family. However, he's still working hard to stay in shape and joined local side Hammarby for their training session this morning, having done so last week as well.