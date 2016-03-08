Photos: Juve arrive in Germany ahead of Leverkusen clash

Juventus have arrived in Germany ahead of tomorrow's clash against Bayer Leverkusen. The team took off from Caselle Airport in Turin at 4 pm and recently arrived in Leverkusen.



The Bianconeri have already secured their spot in the knockout phase of Champions League, as well as the first place in the group. Therefore, they won't feel too much pressure heading into this game, although it would be good to grab a win after a struggling period in the league.



Take a look at our gallery to see photos from the team's journey to Germany.