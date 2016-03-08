Photos: Juventus' new track top for Champions League

28 August at 20:00
​Tomorrow is the big day, as the draw of the Champions League groups will take place. For Juventus, it will be important to understand how tough the start of the tournament will be.

In the meantime, the Bianconeri published the new Adidas collection today, dedicated to the training that precedes the Champions League challenges for the 2019/20 edition. On the photos, Rodrigo Bentancur, Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio featured. Check it out below.

