Photos: Mihajlovic returns to the Bologna training ground

The Rossoblu will take on Parma on Saturday and one could imagine that the manager will be on the bench. On Twitter, the club published a few photos of Mihajlovic at the training ground, celebrating his return. It seems like the treatment is going well and hopefully the Serbian will come back even stronger.

THE BOSS IS WHERE HE BELONGS #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/XEg3K5GRBZ — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) November 21, 2019

Yesterday, Sinisa Mihajlovic left the hospital after completing his third dose of chemotherapy. However, he didn't waste any time getting back, as he was at Bologna's training ground today to observe his team in action.