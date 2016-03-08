Photos: Milan flops used their phones in the locker room; fans explode

Ahead of AC Milan's game against Napoli last night, which ended 1-1, the cameras caught Lucas Biglia, Ante Rebic and Franck Kessié using their phones in the Rossoneri's locker room ahead of the very important encounter.



The images, of course, went viral. Given that all three flopped in the game, their attitude in the locker room made the Milan fans explode. It's all about mental preparation and concentration, and it's certainly strange that they were allowed to have their phones with them in the first place.



