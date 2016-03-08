Photos: Pioli's first training session with AC Milan

In the Twitter page, the club published a few photos of the first training session under the new boss. As revealed in one of the photos, Caldara returned to training with his teammates earlier today, which is great news for Pioli. Take a look at the photos below.

Stefano Pioli holds his first training session as our new coach



Mister Pioli dirige il suo primo allenamento a Milanello #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/CosqKV7Ox2 — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 9, 2019

Following the press conference earlier today, the first training session for Stefano Pioli at AC Milan has also taken place. The former Fiorentina manager has signed a two-year deal with the Rossoneri and replaces Marco Giampaolo at the bench.