Photos: Pioli's first training session with AC Milan

09 October at 19:30
Following the press conference earlier today, the first training session for Stefano Pioli at AC Milan has also taken place. The former Fiorentina manager has signed a two-year deal with the Rossoneri and replaces Marco Giampaolo at the bench.
 
In the Twitter page, the club published a few photos of the first training session under the new boss. As revealed in one of the photos, Caldara returned to training with his teammates earlier today, which is great news for Pioli. Take a look at the photos below.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.