Photos: Pjanic's son makes his debut for Juventus



The Bosnian midfielder published the two photos on Instagram. Of course, he wore the number 5 on his back, just like his father. Edin had a big smile on his face, just like those who hope to one day make it to Serie A. Take a look at the photos below. ​ The Bosnian midfielder published the two photos on Instagram. Of course, he wore the number 5 on his back, just like his father. Edin had a big smile on his face, just like those who hope to one day make it to Serie A. Take a look at the photos below. ​

Another Pjanic is ready with the Juventus shirt. The son of Miralem, Edin, made his debut with the 'Piccoli Amici della Juventus', which has dad captured on photo to share with the Bianconeri fans.