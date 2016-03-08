Photos: Roma's new third kit in action

The Olimpico side are currently leading by two goals to nil as Dzeko recently doubled the lead. Unlike their city rivals, therefore, they are heading for the three points. Take a look at the photos of the new kit below.

Roma should automatically win their match for these kits alone pic.twitter.com/AWl6UDn6HG — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) September 19, 2019

Since the release earlier this week, Roma's new third kit has received a lot of praise for the design. This evening, the new shirt made its debut on the pitch as the Giallorossi opted for it rather than their home kit in the game against Istanbul.