Photos: Suso has arrived in Spain to complete Sevilla transfer

Suso is ready to become a new Sevilla player. The Spaniard, who left Linate around 11.30, landed around 15.30 in Andalusia. Monchi, the sporting director of Sevilla, welcomed him at the airport. Unlike the departure from Milan, where he appeared dark in the face, the attacker seemed very happy and dispensed smiles in the first photos as a new Sevilla player.



After the 2013-2014 adventure with Almeria, therefore, Suso is ready to go home. A native of Cadiz, he returns to Spain on an 18-month loan with a redemption set at 21-22 million, which will be triggered when certain conditions are met - such as the number of appearances and the qualification to the Champions League.



