Photos: UEFA reveal ball for 2020 Champions League final
18 February at 16:30UEFA and Adidas have revealed the ball which will be used in the 2020 Champions League final. The new model is called 'Istanbul 20' and is inspired by the Turkish city which will host the final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 30. The new ball, as confirmed by UEFA, will already be on the pitch in all the Champions League matches tonight in the last 16.
"Inspired by the host city, where the west meets the east, the complex design presents a handmade artistic interpretation of a map of Istanbul which uniquely connects the European and Asian continent," UEFA wrote.
Here are some photos of the ball for the Champions League final, as presented by UEFA on their Twitter account:
A closer look at the #UCLfinal ball - in action from tonight all the way to Istanbul on 30 May! pic.twitter.com/OqzUD1xDGf— UEFA (@UEFA) February 18, 2020
Go to comments