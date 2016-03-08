Piatek: '6 goals in 5 games in more than I imagined'
17 February at 10:45New AC Milan hero Krzysztof Piatek has revealed that scoring 6 goals in 5 games for his new club is more than he had ever imagined.
Piatek's brace yesterday against Atalanta saw the rossoneri comeback from 1-0 down to win the game 3-1 and it not just cemented their place inside the top four, it took them further clear of fifth placed Atalanta.
After the game, Piatek was talking to DAZN about the game and how his tenure at Milan has been so far. He revealed that scoring 6 in 5 games is more than he imagined.
He said: "I always believe in myself and I know that I will score many goals, but 6 goals in 5 games are more than I imagined.
"The marking was tight, but I knew that the ball would arrive in the area sooner or later and I found the movement in advance to go and get it I'm happy for today's two goals, I want to go on like this."
Barring his debut from the bench against Napoli, Piatek has scored six in four games in all competitions and that includes a brace against the partenopei in the Coppa Italia.
