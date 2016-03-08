Piatek: agent of €40m Serie A striker reveals truth over interest of Chelsea, Barcelona and Juve
12 October at 21:55Krzysztof Piatek has been playing amazing of late for both Genoa and the Polish national football team. He has been scoring at will as he is surely a hot name to watch out for in the near future. His agent spoke to "Si Gonfia La Rete"(via Calciomercato.com), here is what he had to say about his client:
"Many big clubs have been following him not only Napoli. Napoli? Well they are a great team for sure but as I've said, many teams are after him. It's normal since he has been on fire of late. He has been scoring with every chance that he has had which is very impressive. Even so, we are very calm and we are focused on Genoa for now. If something concrete does appear in the future then we will think about it at that moment in time...".
For more news on that matter, you can visit Calciomercato.com.
