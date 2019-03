As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Krzysztof Piątek is a part of the small group of players able to score for three different teams this season. The Polish attacker, in fact, has distributed his 29 goals between Genoa (19), AC Milan (8) and the Polish national team (2).In the five main European leagues in Europe only Michy Batshuayi, Youri Tielemans​ and Steven Zuber​ have done the same.