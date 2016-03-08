'Piatek can become number one'
29 March at 11:15Polish midfielder Karol Linetty, currently playing for Sampdoria, has spoken to La Gazetta dello Sport about two individuals - Samp forward Fabio Quagliarella and AC Milan and Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek.
"We saw each other in the national team, we joked about the Ferrara match. He hasn't changed: he knows what he has to do on the pitch, it's always been like that. But when he's in the area he becomes very strong If there is a situation in which he can score, he is not wrong. He is very strong, really, he has the head for the goal. He works constantly to get a hundred percent chance of scoring, if the occasion is favorable. He wants to score, always. In the Under 21 we played together, but I also faced him as an opponent in the league. He is very nice, a positive boy.
"Goals with Milan? He didn't surprise me. When he arrived in Genoa he immediately made many goals by changing the team. In Milan it was repeated, the Atalanta double was very heavy. If it continues like this, it can become an absolute number one even for the Rossoneri.
"Quagliarella? He made two goals in Parma, first also an assist, I hope he repeats it on Saturday. By now Fabio is a legend but I wish him to succeed by Sunday. On Saturday, they must not score, we must win."
