Piatek: 'Can't stand Lewandowski comparisons, want to play in the Champions League..'
17 November at 11:45Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek has revealed that he doesn't like comparisons with Robert Lewandowski and has said that he wants to play in the UEFA Champions League.
Piatek has been one of the Serie A's standout performers this season, having scored nine times in 12 appearances in the league for Genoa. His performances have attracted interest from Barcelona, Napoli and Liverpool.
The Polish striker was recently talking to Corriere della Sera and he revealed that he doesn't like comparisons with Roberto Lewandowski and has also said that he wants to play in the UEFA Champions League soon.
He said: "Today, I can not stand the comparison with Lewandowski, but I can get to those levels. When you play in Serie A you must have a clear head, use it always and not just to score. It is wrong to think that: "I scored 5 goals, I am a football god". You're nobody, anyway. The road is long."
About the Champions League, the striker has said: "My goal is the Champions League, I want to get there. I want to thank President Preziosi who gave me this chance, there is only one way to repay this trust and investment: to score lots of goals. I will not disappoint: neither him nor me."
