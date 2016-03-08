Piatek completes AC Milan medical - video

23 January at 15:05
Krzysztof Piątek has completed his medical tests with AC Milan. The Poland striker is now going to arrive at Casa Milan to put pen to paper on a five-year deal worth € 2 million-a-year plus add-ons. Our Milan pundit Daniele Longo was outside the clinic where Piatek underwent his medical tests.

The official announcement of AC Milan will be released in the next few hours. Meantime Gonzalo Higuain is having his medical tests with Chelsea (LIVE UPDATES).

Watch Piatek leaving the clinic after AC Milan medical:

 

