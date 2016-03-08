Piatek could make Serie A history in Spal-AC Milan

Krzysztof Piatek has been one of AC Milan's best players in the second half of the season and last week against Frosinone he scored his 30th goal of the season in 41 overall appearances for the Rossoneri and Genoa. But it does not end here for the Polish striker, who is aiming to break a Serie A record tomorrow against Spal which will also be a key match for Milan in the race for the Champions League.



In case of a goal tomorrow, Piatek would become the first player in the history of Serie A to go in double figures in terms of goals with two different teams in one season in the same league.



A unique achievement. The only one to have approached this record was Alessandro Matri in the 2010/11 season when he moved from Cagliari to Juventus scoring 11 goals in Sardinia and later on another 9 for the Bianconeri.



Now Piatek can make Serie A history and also, perhaps, guide his team back to the Champions League after many years of Milan's absence in the top European competition.