Piatek deal takes AC Milan's January spending up to €70m

In fact, the Rossoneri have reached an agreement with Genoa for the transfer of Piatek, who is expected to complete his medicals with the club tomorrow morning. Genoa will receive €35m in one payment from Milan, which takes the latter's spending up to €70m for this month.



However, whereas the Piatek deal is €35m straight away, the €35m for Paqueta will be paid in instalments. In any case, with €70m, Milan have spent the most of all the Serie A clubs thus far. According to Sky Italia, the Rossoneri's market is not closed even after the Piatek signing, as they look to bring in another winger and perhaps a midfielder.

After signing Paqueta earlier on for a reported fee of €35m (plus bonuses), AC Milan have now secured their second signing of the January transfer market.