Piatek does what Gattuso asks and convinces: The Pole is set to start against Napoli
28 January at 11:50After a good debut against Napoli in the league, entering the field for the last 24 minutes instead of Patrick Cutrone, Krzystof Piatek is ready to make his debut as a starter with the AC Milan shirt tomorrow night in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals against Napoli once again. Gennaro Gattuso is seriously thinking about it and a final decision will be made between tonight and tomorrow morning.
This was reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, explaining that the Polish player showed good results on Saturday and positively impressed the who Milan environment. In particular, the former Genoa man surprised Gattuso because he did what the coach asks from his strikers: to help the team go up, give depth and obviously make his presence felt in the penalty area. It is too early to issue sentences but the premises are absolutely good.
Piatek has a great desire to play and do well in the Rossoneri shirt, as he also explained during his official presentation at Milanello: "I did not come here to sit on the bench and be content". Gattuso should field him from the first minute tomorrow against Napoli which, after qualifying to the Champions League, is another seasonal goal for the club.
