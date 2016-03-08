Piatek duelling Ronaldo for top scorer crown with Icardi and Higuain behind
08 October at 16:15He has scored for the seventh straight game, equaling the record of Gabriel Batistuta who in 1994/95 was the last to score in the first seven rounds of Serie A. Krzysztof Piatek continues to fly high in the top scorer standings, despite Genoa's loss against Parma.
According to Microgame (Italian betting company) traders, the Polish striker is now a step away from Cristiano Ronaldo in bettings on the top scorer crown.
The Rossoblu striker (included in the "Other" group) is at 3,00, just behind the 2.50 of the Portuguese phenomenon, who scored his 4th league goal against Udinese.
Behind Piatek and Ronaldo there is Ciro Immobile, author of the decisive goal against Fiorentina this weekend, which was his 5th since the start of the season.
The Lazio striker is at 6.50, ahead of Mauro Icardi (7.50 with 3 goals) and Lorenzo Insigne at 9.00, despite netting already 6 goals. Gonzalo Higuain (10.00) is also in the rice, climbing to 5 goals thanks to a brace against Chievo yesterday.
