Piatek eager to stay at Milan but demands clarity from hierarchy
03 January at 13:15Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s striker Krzysztof Piatek is going through a tough phase in his career where he has not been in the best of form in front of the goal.
If that was not enough than there is a case of Zlatan Ibrahimović’s arrival at the San Siro which is making the Poland international’s prospect even more confusing in the short run at least.
As things stand, it is believed that Piatek is eager to stay at the club as he believes leaving the Milan-based outfit will not going to be a good thing for his career.
On top of that, the 24-year-old is also eager to play alongside Ibrahimović as he believes that the former Sweden international’s presence in the camp is going to be beneficial for him.
In the recent past, Piatek has been in the news for being involved in number of swap deals offered by Milan but the player has rejected all of them as he wants clarity before making any move.
For this purpose, he is looking for answers from the Milan-based club’s hierarchy in 10 days in order to evaluate whether it is good for him to stay or is it better to find a new club.
In any way, coming two weeks will surely going to decide Piatek’s fate at Milan, one way or the other.
Fabrizio Romano
