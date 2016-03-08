Piatek eager to stay at Milan but Rossoneri continue hunt for new striker
12 December at 14:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s striker Krysztof Piatek has been going through a tough time at the club in the ongoing season where he has only managed to score four goals in 15 league appearances.
The 24-year-old looked at his very best in the Milan-based outfit’s previous league fixture against Bologna where he properly played as a number nine the club’s hierarchy are eager to see, week in week out.
That performance was reminder for the top-tier management at the San Siro that the Poland international is more than willing to stay at the club beyond January transfer where he was linked with a move away.
However, things can still change as the club continued their hunt for a new striker and have been linked with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimović and Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic.
Even though Piatek has openly expressed his wish to play alongside the former Manchester United striker, but looking at manager Stefano Pioli’s 4-3-3 formation, it will be difficult to see how he can play with two out-right strikers.
Therefore, even though the former Genoa striker is extremely eager to save his career with the Milan-based club but the month of January can still change everything.
