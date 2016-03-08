Piatek expected in Germany tomorrow as AC Milan close deal with Hertha Berlin
29 January at 19:15AC Milan are getting ready to say goodbye to Krzysztof Piatek, as our reporter Daniele Longo states. In the last hours, the decisive acceleration for the transfer of the Polish striker to Hertha Berlin has arrived. In fact, the two clubs have reached an agreement on the deal.
The Polish international, therefore, is expected in Germany as early as tomorrow. After weeks of rumours, linking him with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham, the striker has finally found his next destination after a disappointing season so far.
The operation was closed with the formula of an outright purchase for a total amount of €27m. Only a few details remain to be filed, but the player is already expected in Germany to carry out the usual medical tests tomorrow morning.
In other words, Piatek's adventure with AC Milan only lasted for a year, which is a shame given the potential he showed in his first six months with the club.
