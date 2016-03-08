Piatek gives AC Milan Champions League boost and explains goal celebration

24 January at 13:50
Krzysztof Piatek took his first press conference at AC Milan on Thursday afternoon: “I’ve always believed in myself”, Piatek said.

“I wanted to prove I am good enough for Serie A but I haven’t changed as a person, I am always the same”.

BONIEK – “He is a very important personality in Poland. I am a striker and I want to score in every game, I want to work hard on the pitch”.

AC MILAN – “When I was a child I was an AC Milan fan. Being here is a dream come true. It’s great to be here close to these legends. IT’s an important step for me”.

DESTINY – “I am born ready, I will do everything to help AC Milan to qualify for the Champions League. Playing this competition is a dream for me”.

GOAL CELEBRATION - "It's my style. When I score, I shoot. It's a natural thing".

CUTRONE – “It’s another step of my career, I hope I will play well with him. I hope we’ll score many goals together. I hope it will go well”.

TRANSFER – “Football can be very surprising, I expected other clubs to be interested in signing me, but I didn’t expect AC Milan”.

SAN SIRO – “It’s a special feeling but I will be focused on the pitch. I always want to score goals”.
 
Daniele Longo, correspondent in Milanello

