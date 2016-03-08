Piatek goes into AC Milan history books, equals Bierhoff record

22 February at 22:35
New AC Milan hero Krzysztof Piatek has now matched a record that Oliver Bierhoff set back in 1998.

Piatek was on the scoresheet once again for the rossoneri, as they ran out 3-0 winners over Empoli as they went just one point behind third placed Inter Milan, who play Fiorentina on Sunday.

 
Piatek though, has matched Bierhoff's record that sees him become the first player apart from the German to have scored in every one of his first four starts in the top flight since having joined the club.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.