Piatek goes into AC Milan history books, equals Bierhoff record

4 - Before Krzysztof Piatek, the last player to have scored in each of his first four top-flight starts with the Rossoneri was Oliver Bierhoff (September-October 1998). Unstoppable.#MilanEmpoli #SerieA pic.twitter.com/2iMW82Ed4P — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 22, 2019

New AC Milan hero Krzysztof Piatek has now matched a record that Oliver Bierhoff set back in 1998.Piatek was on the scoresheet once again for the rossoneri, as they ran out 3-0 winners over Empoli as they went just one point behind third placed Inter Milan, who play Fiorentina on Sunday.Piatek though, has matched Bierhoff's record that sees him become the first player apart from the German to have scored in every one of his first four starts in the top flight since having joined the club.