Piatek: 'I am ready for every challenge that comes'
19 February at 21:40New AC Milan hero Krzysztof Piatek has revealed that he has come to the rossoneri prepared for all the challenges from all the perspectives.
The Pole has been on fire ever since he joined the club from Genoa this past January for a fee of 35 million euros. Since his arrival from the rossoblu, Piatek has scored six times in just five appearances for Milan.
Piatek has recently spoken to Przeglad Sportowy and he revealed that he is ready for every challenge that comes up at the rossoneri.
He said: "I hope that Milan will come back to thank me. Paqueta knows how I want the ball, he has great technical skills. when I am ready for all these challenges from every point of view: physical, mental, technical.
"I could have done it before, but I preferred to stay for a year longer and I absolutely do not regret it. "
Milan's brace against Atalanta recently witnessed the rossoneri comeback from 1-0 down to win the game 3-1 to cement their place inside the top four even more.
