Piatek: 'I had three Arsenal idols, I was a fan of the Gunners'

AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piątek took part to a Q&A session with some kids on Tuttosport. The Poland striker was asked many questions, including which club was he supporting when he was a child. Piatek's reply was surprising: "When I was a child I was an Arsenal fan".



"I loved the style of Wenger and I admired players like Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp. My celebration? I did after that I scored a goal once and from that moment it remained the same. It's a habit now and it brings good luck so I am not going to change it".



"I see people go crazy for this celebration here in Italy. I loved Genoa. I had a good time there. I loved the sea, there was good weather and good cuisine".



Piatek joined AC Milan from Genoa for € 35 million in January 2019. He has six goals in seven Serie A appearances with the Rossoneri.

