Piatek: 'I want AC Milan to play in the Champions League next season'
25 January at 22:55New AC Milan signing Krzysztof Piatek has revealed that he wants AC Milan to play in the UEFA Champions League next season and he will help the club in that.
The Pole was announced as a rossoneri player about two days ago, when Gonzalo Higuain also moved from Milan to Chelsea on an initial loan deal, with the Blues having the option to sign the Argentine on a permanent basis in the summer.
Piatek was talking to Prezglad Sportowy recently and was asked about the photo which had him use the AC Milan towel when he was about 11 years old back in the days.
Piatek said: "Back then, I was only been able to put that towel on my shoulders, but today I wear a real Milan shirt with my name. Its magical.
"My case shows that any desire can come true. That said, I do not forget that I am 23 years old and I know that I still have to do a lot, work hard to stay afloat, I do not want to do a season at the top and then disappear.
"The goal is completely opposite Go higher and higher In parallel with Milan I want to play in the Champions League."
