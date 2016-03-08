Piatek: 'I want to make my dreams come true, West Ham made a similar offer for me'
25 January at 19:15New AC Milan signing Krzysztof Piatek believes he has made a good decision in joining the rossoneri and he wants to make his dreams come true at the San Siro now. He also revealed that West Ham also made an offer for him.
The Polish striker signed for the club two days ago, exactly when Gonzalo Higuain left Milan to join Chelsea in the Premier League.
Piatek was talking to Polish daily Prezglad Sportowy recently and talked about the 'dream' of playing for Milan. He said: "I have gone to a great club, I want to make my dreams come true, get better and take my next steps in my career.
"I have no doubt that I made a good decision, I feel great, my team-mates have welcomed me. Surprisingly, there was no initiation rite - a series of kicks, then there was the first briefing - for now it's a fairy tale. "
When asked about the offer from West Ham, he said: "Yes, there was a great offer from them, but Genoa rejected it. I preferred to go to Milan, with which it has a very good relationship, and I did not leave much doubt. I was determined to go to Milan. For West Ham, but I came to a much bigger club.
"The offer to me in economic terms was similar, but at this stage of my career money is not the most important thing for me. The Champions League is."
