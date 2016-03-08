Piatek is the sixth highest scorer in Europe: the numbers

Krzysztof Piatek is having an outstanding season for his club AC Milan where he is in red-hot form to say the least.



The Poland international has already netted 30 goals this season, which took him to sixth in the goals tally ahead of Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Sevilla’s Wissam Ben Yedder in Europe and behind only to Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (31), Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero (32), Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe (38) and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi (50).



In Italy, Piatek is the most prolific score ahead of the likes of Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi.

