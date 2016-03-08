Piatek like Higuain; Milan forward heading for January exit?
03 October at 10:00In a real reversal of fortunes, Gonzalo Higuain and Krzysztof Piatek seem to have switched places over the past 6-7 months. In January of 2019, Higuain left Milan to return to Juventus, before departing on loan to Chelsea. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri replaced Higuain with the Polish forward and he started his Milan career off with a bang.
However, things are not looking all that bright for Piatek anymore. Given a 4 rating by Gazzetta dello Sport in Milan's most recent game against Fiorentina, whilst Higuain received a 7.5 from the same paper for Juventus' Champions League win against Bayer Leverkusen, Piatek's future is in doubt.
Having become a victim of Marco Giampaolo's new system at Milan, it looks possible that the forward could depart the club in January - whether on loan or permanently - to 'find himself' and reinvigorate the form that made him so wildly successful last season. As with Higuain at Milan, the conditions don't currently seem suitable at the Rossoneri club for Piatek to be at his best and, therefore, a move may just be the right move for him at this vital stage in his career.
