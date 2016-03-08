Piatek, Milik or Zielinski: Boniek reveals the secret to the rise of Polish football
24 March at 22:00Zbigniew Boniek, president of the Polish Football Federation, spoke to Sky Sport, addressing several topics, including the upcoming U20 World Cup which will take in Poland between May and June.
"All the greatest champions will take part in the U20 World Cup. It will be a great competition, we have sold more than 100,000 tickets for the games. We are ready to welcome all the teams and the federations and to show everyone the best young players in the world," he said.
"Many Polish champions emerging in the last few years? We have invested a lot in youth football, we have imposed regulations in our league: in every team, there must be at least one starting player under the age of 21 coming from the youth academy of the team.
This makes us grow. The other day we won against Austria with a goal, coincidentally, from Piatek. There are many great players in Poland but I don't want to make publicity to anyone," Boniek added.
