Piatek 'more popular' than Lewandowski in Poland
16 March at 21:45AC Milan will face Inter tomorrow and will once again be counting on Krzysztof Piątek in the attack. Polish journalist Piotr Dumanowski spoke to Milan TV about the former Genoa attacker.
"Piatek is the most followed player in Poland, he has also overtaken Lewandowski. AC Milan matches are the most watched ones, it is a surprise for us too, nobody thought Piatek was that good," he said.
"Milan is one of the most followed foreign teams in Poland. In the 90s everyone grew up seeing that great Milan, everyone thinks that Piatek can help Milan return to the top. His celebration? It has become a symbol, it's a crazy thing. He did it for the first time with the Genoa shirt.
"Him, Milik and Lewandowski? It's a bit of a problem, it will be difficult to choose. Piatek wanted to go to Italy a year earlier but he was advised by his coach to stay one more year and then be ready," Dumanowski concluded.
