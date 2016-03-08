Piatek reveals Suso difficulties and praises chemistry with Paqueta

Interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Krzysztof Piatek also spoke about his two teammates Lucas Paqueta and Suso as well as the latter's suitability for the 4-3-1-2 formation of Marco Giampaolo.



"With Paqueta we understand ourselves well on the pitch. He knows how I like to receive the ball, when to give it on the feet and when in depth. We understand each other. It's important," he said.



"Suso? For him I think it's a little bit more difficult. He is a winger and to play behind the striker you will have to do specific work," Piatek added.