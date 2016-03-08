Piatek reveals Suso difficulties and praises chemistry with Paqueta

26 July at 11:15
Interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Krzysztof Piatek also spoke about his two teammates Lucas Paqueta and Suso as well as the latter's suitability for the 4-3-1-2 formation of Marco Giampaolo.

"With Paqueta we understand ourselves well on the pitch. He knows how I like to receive the ball, when to give it on the feet and when in depth. We understand each other. It's important," he said.

"Suso? For him I think it's a little bit more difficult. He is a winger and to play behind the striker you will have to do specific work," Piatek added.

