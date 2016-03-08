Piatek rubbishes goal-drought claims, tells Paqueta-Giampaolo story
04 September at 23:00
In an interview with the Polish outlet FootTruck (via Calciomercato.com), Krzysztof Piatek spoke about the ongoing season, the number nine curse and his relationship with Paqueta, among other things.
The Polish striker also addressed the goal-drought claims, as he is yet to find the back of the net this season (including the pre-season). Against Brescia, he got very close and was really unlucky not to score. However, he doesn't seem to be bothered.
"In official matches, it is really only a game and a half. After the pre-season, I was not as physically ready as I am now. It is not easy to adapt to Giampaolo's game system. We must learn it, it may take some time
"In the locker room, after the match against Brescia, during which the ball almost crossed the line, my teammates told me it was the fault of the number 9, but I have always wanted to play with it," he began.
The former Genoa man also opened up about his relationship with Paqueta, revealing that even Gattuso was confused over how well they got on together. Furthermore, he revealed that Giampaolo sometimes gets frustrated with the Brazilian for his risky moves.
"Sometimes we communicate in poor Italian, and sometimes he talks in Portuguese. Gattuso was confused as to why we got along so well, but we are very close friends.
"He has incredible potential. It is not only the technique and skills, but he also has really strong and physical legs. He does make some risky moves, which gets Giampaolo angry, but he is a player to trust," he concluded.
